Gilmer Bane Newman, 92, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019, at the caring and loving community of Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville, Va., one month shy of his 93rd birthday.

Born in Woodlawn, Va., May 2, 1926, he was one of 10 children born to the late Alonzo Creed Newman and Carrie Catherine Robinson Newman. Gilmer served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a corporal in the 37th Tank Battalion as a tank crewman, and was recognized with multiple honors during his service.

Prior to his military service, his father employed him on the family’s 75-acre farm, where he planted, cultivated and harvested crops, drove horse teams, operated heavy machinery and did other chores. After his military service, he graduated New River Vocational Technical School, and was employed by and retired from Xaloy Inc. in Pulaski, Va.

He was an avid beekeeper, lifetime and faithful member of Memorial Baptist Church, Pulaski, Va., a long-standing member of the Masons and member of Pythagoras Lodge No. 239 in Pulaski.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mavis Adelene Winesett Newman; brother, Wayne Newman of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Mildred Newman Surber of Roanoke, Va.; nine nieces and nephews, and a host of great-nieces and -nephews.

Funeral services are Thursday, April 4, 10 a.m., from Memorial Baptist Church, Pulaski, Va. Burial follows in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends Wednesday evening, 6-8, at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

