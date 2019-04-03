Fontaine Modification buys Ohio plant

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fontaine Modification, which operates a plant in Dublin, has purchased an Ohio truck upfitting plant to serve the Kenworth truck assembly plant in Chillicothe.

Fontaine, based in Charlotte, announced its purchase of the 30,000-square-foot ProBilt Services facility Monday morning. The purchase brings to nine the number of modification centers Fontaine operates in the United States.

Don Philyaw, vice president of Fleet Services for Fontaine, said the purchase will have no impact on the Dublin plant, which serves the Volvo Trucks North America plant.

“It’s just a totally new acquisition. It’s new business” for the company as a whole, said Philyaw, who is based in Dublin. “It won’t take any people from the Dublin plant at all.”

At about 99,000 square feet and 70-plus employees, Philyaw said Dublin’s modification plant is probably one of the company’s largest and most diverse plants. He noted last year was “one of the biggest truck building years we’ve experienced.”

The Dublin plant customizes Volvo trucks to meet customer specifications. For example, it installs auxiliary power units, for air conditioning and other needs, thus preventing the large truck engine from having to run all the time. The plant also reduces cab heights to make room for an automobile over the cab on car haulers, installs custom decals, electronics, etc.

In addition to the Dublin plant and the new one in Ohio, Fontaine operates modification centers in Statesville and Cleveland, N.C.; Garland and Laredo, Texas; Springfield, Ohio, and Williamstown, W.Va.

The company uses established ship-thru agreements with all major truck manufacturers to streamline the final delivery process to the end-user.

“We’re excited to acquire this well-run operation with a good crew of technicians and a long list of happy customers,” Fontaine Modification president Paul Kokalis said of the new plant purchase. “We look forward to putting our more than 30 years of truck post-production leadership to work for Kenworth customers around the country.”

