Duck Race at Peak Creek coming Saturday

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

For the first time ever, a duck race sponsored by the YMCA of Pulaski County will be held this upcoming Saturday, April 27, on Peak Creek in Pulaski. Though the duck race will have as many as 5,000 entrants, race organizers claim that no duck will have an advantage over another because each duck is identical … and made from rubber.

Though the ducks in this race can’t be considered “real,” in that they are rubber ducks, the prize money will not be paid in Monopoly money but rather real dollar bills.

The owner of the rubber duck that crosses the finish line first will receive a $1,500 first place prize, with second place garnering $1,000 and the third place duck scooting away with a quick $500.

According to Adam Pace, Marketing Director at the YMCA of Pulaski County, all participating rubber ducks will be placed in a front loader somewhere near Jackson Park and then dumped into the creek at the same moment. From that point, expect a horse racing atmosphere along the banks of Peak Creek until races end.

Each duck in the race will have been adopted by individuals who want to support the YMCA and who love a good duck race.

Race ducks can be adopted for $5 each, but as in the free market, buying more ducks get the purchaser a better deal. A Quack Pack provides five rubber ducks for $20 and the Lots of Ducks pack provides 25 rubber ducks for $100.

As of this writing 1,650 ducks have been adopted and will compete in Saturday’s race. More than 3,000 ducks are still available for adoption.

Ducks can be adopted online at www.pulaskiduckrace.com or pick up an Adoption Paper at local adoption centers, including Dr. Cynthia Southern Dentistry, Town of Pulaski Municipal Building, Hodge Insurance, Martin’s Pharmacy, Webb Donald, State Farm, Insurance Center of Dublin, the Pulaski Yankees, the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady and the Coffee Grinder. The YMCA of Pulaski County encourages everyone to not wait until the day of the race to adopt.

Festivities begin at Jackson Park at noon Saturday when Gate 10, a local band, will start playing. There will also be a variety of foods available for purchase and games for children. The Duck Race is expected to begin at 2 p.m. somewhere near Jackson Park.

All proceeds will go to improve current programs and facility renovations. So, get quackin’ and adopt a duck!

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2019.

