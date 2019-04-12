Drug Task Force makes seizure in Dublin

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Following an ongoing investigation, the Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant April 1 at a Dublin residence, resulting in the seizure of multiple illegal items.

The search warrant was served on a residence located at 333 Maple Street in Dublin. During the search, several items of evidence were seized including methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs and six firearms.

Joseph E. Williams, of Dublin, was taken into custody following the search. Williams was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm with a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Further charges are pending for Williams, who is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, following the completion of lab analysis from the Virginia State Forensic Lab.

The Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force is comprised of Officers from the Virginia State Police, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Pulaski Police Department and the Wythe and Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s offices. The task force focuses on illegal narcotics trafficking and distribution violations.

Written by: Editor on April 12, 2019.

