Drug Court dropout faces new charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A woman who chose to drop out of Pulaski County’s Drug Court program in 2017 is jailed on new drug charges.

Lindsay Jo Williams, 22, of Dublin, was in Drug Court for only about three months when she chose to withdraw in Dec. 7, 2017, and be sentenced on larceny and drug convictions instead. She received five years in prison, with all but six months suspended, and was placed on five years probation.

Now, Williams is being held without bond on seven new drug-related charges, four of which are felonies. That means she not only faces additional prison time if convicted, but she also could have her probation revoked and be sentenced to as much as four years, six months on the 2017 convictions.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab told circuit court Judge Bradley Finch in 2017 drug use apparently has been an ongoing problem for Williams. He noted two of the charges she faced at that time stemmed from December 2016 incidents.

Williams’ defense attorney indicated Williams left the Drug Court program because of several positive drug screens and being removed from an inpatient drug treatment facility for “smuggling contraband” into the facility.

Drug Court is an intensive substance abuse treatment program offered through the judicial system. In addition to intense monitoring and drug testing by probation officials, participants also must appear before the court every two weeks for review of their progress.

The somewhat self-paced program can take two or more years to complete, but those who graduate tend to have success remaining drug free. In addition to abstaining from drugs and alcohol, participants also must take part in counseling and either attend school full time or maintain full-time employment.

According to Pulaski County General District Court records, Williams was arrested Sunday on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of marijuana and delivering drugs to an inmate.

An Aug. 19 preliminary hearing is scheduled on the new charges, all of which have offense dates of March 31.

Written by: Editor on April 3, 2019.

Comments

comments