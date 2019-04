Display created for ‘Week of the Young Child’

William Paine/SWT

This window display was created a part of the celebration of the “Week of the Young Child,” sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. The display is made from artwork created by young children who attend a local early childhood education center and mounted by Lisa Gray and her husband. The display is located at 21 West Main Street, across from the Fine Arts Center, and will remain there until Friday, April 27.

Written by: Editor on April 17, 2019.

