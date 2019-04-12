D.A.R. donates to Calfee Project

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Count Pulaski Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently donated to the Calfee Project Group which is currently raising funds to rehabilitate the old Calfee Training School on Magnox Drive.

One of our primary goals is service to America and we see that this is a project that interested a lot of the members of the chapter,” said Carol Smith, Regent of the County Pulaski D.A.R. “This is a worthy project and we thought that if others saw us giving to the project, they might be interested in doing so, as well.”

Guy Smith of the Calfee Project gave the D.A.R. a certificate of appreciation in recognition of the donation.

Guy Smith stands among members of the County Pulaski Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

