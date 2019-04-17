Cougars drop heartbreaker to Floyd Co.

By RODNEY YOUNG

Playing on a windy and cool afternoon, the Cougars lost a heartbreaking game to Floyd County 5-3.

For six and two-thirds innings the Cougars played perhaps their best game of the season. Then the wheels started to fall off for Pulaski County.

Up 2-1 going into the seventh inning the Cougars, behind the pitching of Chris Remington, had been in control of the game. He had given up only one hit, which was to the first batter of the game, and had 10 strike outs. He then struck out the lead-off batter to start the seventh. The next Floyd batter hit a slow grounder to third and was thrown out at first. With two outs and no one on base, the Cougars were just one out away from a victory.

Floyd’s next hitter, Avery Chaffin, hit a sharp single to center. Mitchell Thompson was then hit by a pitch, placing runners at first and second. Chaffin then scored to tie game on an error when Presley Yates hit a grounder in the hole at short. Tanyan Sutphin walked, move to second on a wild pitch and Thompson scored from third for a 3-2 lead on the wild pitch. As Cougar catcher Logan Burchett went to the backstop on the wild pitch, he threw the ball to Remington covering home. Remington then threw to third trying to throw out Yates, but threw the ball into left field allowing Yates to score for a 4-2 Floyd advantage. Then, after taking Remington off the mound, Isaak Keith greeted new Cougar pitcher Punky Foster with a run scoring single to center and it was 5-2 Buffaloes.

The Cougars scored a run in the bottom of the seventh. Burchett was hit by a pitch after one out. Foster hit a grounder to short that was misplayed as Burchett raced to third. He then scored on a sac fly by Remington, but Austin Gallimore hit a hard ground ball to third for the last out.

“We once again didn’t make routine play and we paid dearly for it, “said a very disappointed and upset Cougar Head Coach Greg Allen. “Little things add up and I’ve told the guys that over and over. We left the bases loaded in third inning and with only one out. We left two on in the first inning. Then we don’t catch and throw the baseball and execute routine plays. We threw the game away and gave it away.“

Floyd scored in their first at-bat. Leadoff man Kaleb Thomas singled, moved to second on a walk and scored on an error.

Pulaski County (3-8) answered in their half of the first. Burchett doubled and Foster singled him in to tie the game. Caleb Kirtner walked and Noah Massie got hit by a pitch to load the bases. Foster then scored on a wild pitch to put the Cougar up 2-1. A lead they held on to until the top of the seventh with two outs. Four of the five Floyd County runs were unearned.

The Cougars play Patrick Henry at Cougar Field Thursday, April 25. First pitch will be at 5 p.m.

