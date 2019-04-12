Cougar comeback downs Cavalier

By Rodney Young

The Pulaski County baseball team started their game off shaky on defense, but behind the right arm and strong bat of Punky Foster they righted the ship and came from behind to defeat the Carroll County Cavaliers 6-5 Wednesday in Dublin.

Foster finished what he started as he went all seven innings to pick up the win on the mound. He scattered 10 hits, struck out three and walked no one. At the dish he singled, tripled and knocked in four. He also scored a run as he was in command on the mound for most of the day. He surrendered only one earned run of the five the Cavaliers scored. Eight of the 10 hits off him came in the first three innings. Caleb Kirtner had two hits and a RBI. Ethan Gallimore and Chris Remington scored two runs each. Chase Dotson scored a run and hit a double.

Carroll County got two hits each from Jackson Hull, Hayden Quesenberry, Dylan Rodrigue and Hunter Nester. Quesenberry scored twice and Hull, Rodrigue and Benji Gosnell scored one run each. Carroll County scored three runs in their first at bat and two more in the second to take a 5-1 lead.

The Cougars (3-7) pushed two runs across the plate in the bottom of the third to cut their deficit to two, 5-3, after three. They added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth to grab their first lead of the game, 6-5. Dotson started the inning with a double to left center and Logan Burchett reached on an error. Remington hit into a fielder’s choice for the second out. Foster hit a triple over the right fielder’s head that rolled to the fence, scoring Dotson and Remington to tie the game. Foster scored the go ahead run on a Kirtner double to leftfield. Foster, with the lead, gave up just two hits the last three innings.

“I’m so proud of Punky(Foster) today,” said Cougar Head Coach Greg Allen. “He competed big time and I’m proud of how the guys battled back. We didn’t play mistake free, but we did limit our mistakes. We needed this. It was big win for us.”

The Cougars will be back in action Friday as they travel to Christiansburg to take on the Blue Demons. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

