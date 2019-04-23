Connie Jean Owens Tallant

Connie Jean Owens Tallant, 61, of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday night April 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., Aug. 31, 1957, and was the daughter of the late Early Gilbert Owens and Faye Edith Cole Owens. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Faye Worrell, and a brother, Terry Owens. She was a long time employee of Special Touch Cleaning.

Surviving are her husband, Charles Tallant Jr.; sister, Renita Owens; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gilbert Owens, Pulaski, Va., Scott and Teresa Owens, Pulaski, Va., and Johnny and Sharon Owens, Blacksburg Va.; nieces and nephews, Tawana (Brian) Grubb, Renea (Jon) Hopkins, Kimberly Owens, Akaus Owens, Derrick (Ashley) Ratcliff, Tammy (Andrew) Mason, Ethan Owens, Michael (Sarah) Owens, Jared Hernandez, Jamie Adams, Jadin Hernandez, Wendy Akers, Kirk and Timothy Nunn, Melissa Bowman and Jessica Fae Owens, Denise Tallant, Billy Dawn (Jean) Atkins and William (Tammy) Ratcliffe, and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Funeral services are Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m. from Stevens Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Tawana Grubb officiating. Visiting is Wednesday from the funeral home, where the family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

