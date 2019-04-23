Claytor Lake’s Ambassadors seek donations and volunteers

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Claytor Lake State Park Ambassadors are a group of volunteers who are dedicated to help conserve the park’s natural, cultural and recreational resources. Individuals in the group also frequently assist in various recreational and educational activities at the park.

The Claytor Lake State Park Ambassadors (CLSPA) are currently raising funds for a special event mobile stage that will be used for various activities including live musical shows and educational programming.

The CLSP Ambassadors are one of many nonprofit groups participating in the Give Big NRV donation campaign sponsored by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley. The Give Big NRV campaign encourages individuals and organizations to donate to nonprofits, like the CLSPA, Wednesday, April 24, on their website.

This is not the first time the CLSPA has raised money for projects designed to make the park an even more pleasant place to visit.

In 2017, the Ambassadors funded and installed an ADA compliant fishing platform at the park’s marina. The next year the CLSPA provided engineered wood chips for the park’s two playgrounds. These engineered wood fiber chips replaced the much denser and less forgiving landscaping mulch that was there before.

Also in 2018, the Ambassadors provided the park with two digital signs located at the Park Office and the Water’s Edge Meeting Facility. The signs cycle through a variety of information to notify park visitors about the goings on at the lake.

This year, the CLSPA hired a contractor to make repairs at the park’s Wedding Gazebo in the Spring.

As mentioned earlier, the Ambassadors latest project involves the production of a mobile stage, which is being designed by Bernard LaFleur, one of the board members of the CLSPA. When completed this stage will be used for a variety of functions including musical productions and educational presentations, which will have the capability to be moved from one campsite to another.

Currently the mobile stage consists of the metal framing of the trailer which will serve as the base of the stage. Donations are needed to turn this trailer into a stage, which will include a back wall and overhead awning.

To donate, go to the Give Big NRV website and find the Participating Organizations link at the top of the page and click it. Then click the Claytor Lake State Park Ambassadors link and see the Make a Donation link on the side of the page.

The Claytor Lake State Park Ambassadors consists of 10 board members and welcomes participation from any interested individuals. There is no cost to become a member but CLSPA ask that all members donate some of their time as volunteers at the park.

Future CLSPA plans include building an amphitheater at the park.

Ed Quesenberry is the current president of CLSPA which was formed in 2016.

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2019.

Comments

comments