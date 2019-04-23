Charles ‘Chuck’ Edward Wheeler

December 18, 1951-April 22, 2019

RADFORD — Charles “Chuck” Edward Wheeler, 67, of Radford, Va., passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

He was retired from Electro Plate Rite. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty Wheeler; his wife, Betty Hatch Wheeler, and sister, Terry McCoy.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Johnny Bugg of Christiansburg, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, James (Jimmy) and Becky Wheeler of Radford, Va.; grandchildren, Samantha Bugg, Jonathon Bugg, Michael Brightwell and Nichole Shelor; great-grandson, Mason John; stepdaughters, Andy Hatch, Eva Reed, Laura King and Robin Steeger; niece, Jamie Dawn Smith; great niece, Charlee Smith, and special feline companions, Weezel and Abby.

The family is receiving friends 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Linda McCoy and the Rev. James Walker officiating. Interment follows in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to American Cancer Society.

The Wheeler family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

