Angela Michelle Grantham Phillips

Angela Michelle Grantham Phillips, 50, of Dublin, Va., died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home in Dublin. She was born Jan. 10, 1969.

Angela was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. She never met a stranger. When meeting someone, within 10 minutes, she knew their life story, and they became friends. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and delighted to talk about them.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Phillips of Dublin, Va.; her children, son, Joshua Burleson of Pulaski, Va., a daughter, Ashley Burleson and fiancé, Matt Quesenberry of Pulaski, Va., a son, Andrew Phillips and fiancé, Rhonda Allison of Pulaski, Va.; two granddaughters, Mallorey and Madalyn Quesenberry, and a grandson, Matthew Phillips, all of Pulaski, Va.; a special granddaughter, Taylor Curry of Pulaski; her parents, Gale and Linda Grantham of Pulaski, Va.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Todd and Paige Grantham of Gainesville, Fla., and Tony and Mollie Grantham of Charleston, S.C., and a brother-in-law, Donald Phillips of Fla.

Funeral services are Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 2 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home, with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment follows in Thornspring Cemetery. Visiting is Wednesday at the funeral home, noon to 2 p.m.

The family will meet at the home of Angela’s parents, Gale and Linda Grantham, 2012 Twin Oaks in Pulaski, Va., after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Daily Bread in Pulaski, Va., or to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on April 23, 2019.

Comments

comments