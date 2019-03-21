Wythe woman named Miss Crooked Road

ROCKY MOUNT — A 23-year-old Wythe County woman was selected from a field of six contestants in Franklin County Saturday to become Miss Crooked Road 2019.

Reagan Delp, of Elk Creek, will represent the Crooked Road Heritage Music Trail this summer during the Miss Virginia Pageant in Lynchburg. Miss Crooked Road and Miss Virginia are preliminary pageants to the Miss America Pageant.

The daughter of Leysa and Adam Cox of Wytheville and the late Steven Delp, Reagan attends Coastal Carolina University and owns a dance studio. For talent, she performed a lyrical dance.

During the interview competition, Reagan told the judges about her platform, promoting organ and tissue donation. She said her father was able to save seven lives through organ donation when he died as the result of a car accident.

In winning the pageant, Reagan received a $500 cash scholarship to the college of her choice. She also will be offered a $23,000 scholarship from Hollins University; a $4,000 scholarship to Averett University and $500 scholarship to Patrick Henry Community College.

Miss Crooked Road and Miss Greater Franklin County Scholarship Pageant is a nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers. This is the fourth year the pageants have been held in conjunction with one another.

Caroline Domo, 20, of Chester, was named Miss Greater Franklin County 2019.

