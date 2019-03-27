Wine tasting coming to Lions Flea Market

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When the gates open to Pulaski County Flea Market in June, visitors will find a new feature — wine tasting.

Andy Hullender, flea market chair, said he had never thought of offering wine tasting until Adam Fariss of Iron Heart Winery in Allisonia approached him about setting up there this spring.

“I thought it was a good idea,” he said. “Wine tasting is kind of a trend. If it works out well it might be an opportunity for some other types of events.”

Dublin Lions Club holds the flea markets each spring and fall at New River Valley Fairgrounds on Route 100, two miles north of Dublin. This is the 45th year of the markets, which are June 1-2 and Sept. 14-15, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Hullender says food also is a popular trend in the events world, especially among the younger crowd. It’s becoming a “bigger and bigger part” of the flea markets, as well, but requires sufficient utilities to accommodate the vendors.

As such, the Lions Club will be noting where additional utilities are needed this year so they can to expand the number of food vendors and variety of foods offered in 2020.

“We want some new foods,” he said. Of course, that doesn’t mean there are plans to do away with the club’s popular Lion Dogs, which have been a staple of the flea markets and New River Valley Fair for years.

If this year’s wine tasting works out, it’s possible additional wineries could be added in the future or the club may decide to offer a separate food and/or wine tasting event.

“People are becoming less collectors of things and more collectors of experiences. The younger people are less likely to come out to look at dishes that were at grandma’s house. They’re more interested in an experience-based activity,” he said.

Asked whether there is a possibility breweries could be added in the future too, Hullender said he isn’t sure what licensing requirements might be involved in that.

“Wine falls under agriculture so they can (offer off-site tastings). We obviously don’t want to become an alcohol-centered event, but at the same time, I think those are the types of things people are looking for and want to come out for,” he said.

Regardless, the flea market will continue to have vendors of a wide variety of products. What new products will be offered this year remains to be seen.

“The beauty of the flea market is you never know what’s going to be available until you come out,” he said.

There will be about 800 vendors in total. Hullender has already sold more than 600 of the spaces and “we’re not even in hammer time yet. Right now the phone rings on Mondays when vendors get back from their other shows and it doesn’t ring much the rest of the week. But, I’ll be fielding 200 calls per week six weeks before the event.”

Anyone interested in signing up for a space this year and food vendors interested in becoming part of next year’s food offerings can email Hullender at info@pulaskicountyfleamarket.com. They can also sign up and pay for a space this year at pulaskicountyfleamarket.com.

An estimated 20,000 people pass through the gates of each flea market annually.

Hullender said the Lions Club will continue holding flea markets twice a year as long as they are able. “Unfortunately, we are aging so we need younger members. You get out of it what you put into it. I put a lot into it, but I get a heck of a lot out of it, too.”

