William ‘Bill’ John Gessner Sr.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — William “Bill” John Gessner Sr., age 68, of White Pine, Tenn., died Monday, March 18, 2019.

He was born in Baltimore, Md., July 12, 1949, to the late Dorothy Foy Gessner and John Elmer Gessner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, William John Gessner Jr.; a grandson, Andrew Scott Lutz, and his late wife, Cheryl “Alice” Gessner.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah McGee Gessner of White Pine, Tenn.; son, Nathan Webb Gessner of Jefferson County, Tenn.; daughter, Chandra Louise (Alvin) Lutz of Riner, Va.; grandchildren, Tiffany Lutz of Riner, Va., and Lorrie Grubb of Christiansburg, Va.

Funeral services are Friday, March 22, 10 a.m., at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment follows at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. The family is receiving friends Thursday evening, 6-8, at Seagle.

Flowers are appreciated, but those who wish, may make memorial contributions to Mt. Zion Church of God, 515 Harrison Ferry Road, White Pine, TN 37890. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

