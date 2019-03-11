Wanda Lynn King

Wanda Lynn King, age 62, of Dublin, Va., passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Wytheville Community Hospital.

Born Jan. 7, 1957, in Radford, Va., she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Ella Mae King. Her sister, Betty Ann King, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her brothers, Cecil and wife, Tina King, of Pulaski, Pulaski, Va., and John Thomas King of Richmond, Va.; niece, Laura Beth Parnell of Hillsville, Va., and special friend, Brenda Dean.

Memorial services are 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials for Wanda be sent to American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Call 1-800-LUNGUSA.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on March 11, 2019.

Comments

comments