VSP turns to movies to fill vacancies

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia State Police is turning to the movies to fill vacancies in its pool of sworn officers.

Don’t worry they’re not hiring actors to play the part. Instead they’ve created a 30-second recruitment video to play on movie screens at cinemas in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The new recruitment tool kicked off Friday and is scheduled to continue through Aug. 1. While some people immediately think of the state troopers that patrol our roads when they think of state police, the video shows a wide range of positions available to a seasoned officer.

But that’s not the only change VSP is making in its recruitment efforts. For the first time in VSP history, a 130th generation of new troopers is entering the academy Wednesday, knowing where they will begin their careers.

In the past, troopers didn’t find out where they would be assigned until they were mid-way through the academy. These new trainees, however, were hired for specific vacancies.

“What may seem like a simple change in process is really a seismic shift for the Virginia State Police,” said VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle. “For more than 85 years, new troopers and their families had to wait to find out where they would live and work after graduating the Academy.

“In today’s society, such a delay is too much of a burden for families having to relocate on short notice and has been a deterrent for some even applying to us. By hiring to existing trooper vacancies in the field, we are already seeing positive results within our recruitment efforts to attract qualified candidates,” he said.

Eighty new officers graduated the academy in February and 79 are slated to start training Wednesday. Hiring already is underway for the 131st Basic Session of the academy, which begins early next year.

Those interested in applying for a career with VSP should visit www.vatrooper.com.

Written by: Editor on March 18, 2019.

Comments

comments