By WILLIAM PAINE

Those who have visited Randolph Park or have driven by the Pulaski County Fairgrounds will have noticed hundreds of brand-new Volvo trucks parked in rows. The trucks at Randolph Park nearly fill the parking area on the far end of the facility and are beginning to fill an overflow lot adjacent to the soccer field.

An even greater number of Volvo trucks are parked at Pulaski County’s New River Valley Fairgrounds.

“Generally when you see a bunch of Volvo Trucks being stored like that, there’s a hick-up in the supply chain,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “They’ve got to have a place to store these trucks temporarily. They’re part of our business community and so when a member of our business community calls us and needs some help with something and we can assist, then we absolutely do.”

Trucks at both locations look to be fresh off the assembly line but there are paper signs hanging in their windshields that read “missing hood bracket” or something similar. Sweet explained that the trucks are being stored until these missing parts are replaced, but this must wait until the manufacturer produces them.

“Instead of shutting down production, that is shutting down assembly, the plant continues to produce which means folks continue to work,” Sweet continued. “In this particular case, we don’t have anything going on at the park that would require use of those two parking lots. So we were happy to assist the county’s largest tax payer and the county’s largest employer continues to employ people and to make trucks.”

Volvo is paying the county $100 a day to store the trucks at Randolph Park, which is the cost to rent one baseball field for the day. According to Sweet, money from the rental is being reinvested in the park.

Sweet is currently working with county administrators on next year’s county budget.

“We’re going to get more done this year than we have in many of the other years combined,” said Sweet.

Written by: Editor on March 12, 2019.

