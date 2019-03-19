Virginia celebrating women veterans

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

For the second year, the Commonwealth of Virginia is giving special recognition to women who have served in the nation’s armed services through Virginia Women Veterans Week, March 17-23.

Coinciding with March’s Women in History Month, Virginia Women Veterans Week is the third full week of March. About 104,000 female veterans live in Virginia, giving the Commonwealth the highest percentage of women veterans of any other state in the nation.

According to a press release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, women are now the fastest-growing segment of the veteran community. They comprised 9.4 percent of the nation’s veteran population in 2015 and are expected to make up 16.3 percent of all living veterans by 2043.

Northam helped kick off the week Monday with a pinning event held in Richmond.

“Throughout the history of our Commonwealth and our country, during times of war and in peace, women have served bravely and selflessly, and I am proud to help recognize their profound contributions,” the governor said. “Women veterans return to the civilian world as leaders in business, government, education, medicine, and in their communities.”

“As a fellow veteran, I have served alongside many courageous women, and as governor, I am focused on doing everything we can to support the increasing numbers of women veterans in Virginia,” he added.

The kickoff is just one of several events focused on female veterans that are planned during the week. Others include: Sisters-in-Arms Reveille Resource Fair and Breakfast, Tuesday, at Women’s Business Center RVA, Richmond; Women Veterans’ Hiring, Health and Education Fair, Friday, Northern Virginia Community College, Woodbridge Campus; Women and War: Untold Stories, Friday, City Council Chambers, Charlottesville; Southern Women’s Show, Women Veterans Receive Free Admission, Friday, Richmond Raceway Complex; Women Warriors: Grace and Grit, Virginia War Memorial Program, Saturday, Virginia War Memorial, Richmond, and Exploring Identity with Women Veterans iPhone Photography, Sunday, Hylton Performing Arts Center, Manassas.

For further details of these and other upcoming veteran events, visit https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/virginia-veteran-and-family-support-2/vwwp-events.

Women veterans also are encouraged to stop by their local Department of Veterans Services (DVS) office this week to receive a “Virginia Women Veterans Lead the Way” pin. Locally, that would be the Wytheville Benefits Field Office, 355 W. Monroe St., Suite 200, Wytheville.

At Monday’s kickoff, Beverly VanTull, manager of Virginia Women Veterans Program at Virginia Department of Veterans Services, said, ““We are working harder than ever to reach out to women veterans. We want them to know about the programs they have earned with their service.”

VanTull said one way Department of Veterans Services is reaching out to women veterans is an annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit. This year’s summit is May 16-17 in Hampton.

Nationally recognized speakers will discuss issues facing women veterans during the summit, which is free. This year’s theme is “Empowered: Lead the Way.”

Additional information about the summit is available at dvs.virginia.gov.

Written by: Editor on March 19, 2019.

Comments

comments