United Way presents Haller with ‘Impact’ award

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

ABINGDON — Dr. Thomas B. Haller, who helped start Pulaski County’s United Way program, was recognized for those efforts Thursday with a “Community Impact Award” presented by United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSV).

“We would like to take this time to recognize an individual who worked incredibly hard to create the Pulaski County United Way…,” Staton told those attending UWSV’s 2019 Community Impact Awards, held in Abingdon. Pulaski County United Way merged with UWSV in September.

Haller, a native of Pulaski County, first learned of United Way while attending dental school in Washington, D.C. in the 1950s, Staton said. Haller entered the Coast Guard after receiving his degree, but later returned to his home county to set up a dental practice.

Believing there was a “strong need” for a program similar to United Way in Pulaski County, Haller went to work and Pulaski County United Way was founded in 1959.

UWSV was named one of the Top 10 best United Ways organizations in the nation by Charity Navigator in 2018.

Written by: Editor on March 18, 2019.

