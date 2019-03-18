Two Lady Cougars listed on All-State team

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The PCHS Lady Cougar basketball team saw two players recognized Monday with the release of the Group 4A Girls Basketball All-State Team.

Junior Maddie Ratcliff and freshman Ally Fleenor were listing among 16 players recognized by coaches from around the state. Both were named as a part of the second unit.

Ratcliff ended her junior season with 312 points, 97 rebounds, 117 assists, 16 blocks and 55 steals. Fleenor finished her freshman season with 400 points, 262 rebounds, 44 assists, 42 blocks and 72 steals. The Lady Cougars as a team surpassed all preseason expectations, making it to the Group 4A State Championship game before falling to Lake Taylor.

They are joined on the second team by Jada Johnson of Deep Creek, Olivia Badura and Megan Stevenson of Loudoun Valley, Isis Moore of Chancellor, JaBrayah Haverkamp of Patrick Henry and Sydney Clayton of Monacan.

The first team includes JaNaiya Quinerly and Jazmyn Doster of Lake Taylor, Nylah Young of Kings Fork, Jordan Hodges of Monacan, Mya Thomas of Deep Creek, Madisyn Dalton of Carroll County, Makayla Firebaugh of James Wood and Terese Greene of Eastern View.

The Group 4A Player of the Year is JaNaiya Quinerly of Lake Taylor and the Group 4A Coach of the Year is Saundra Sawyer, both of Lake Taylor.

“We’re proud of all of our girls and the things we were able to accomplish this season, but to see Maddie and Ally recognized at the state level is a great accomplishment for our program,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “These girls all put in a tremendous amount of work not just during the season, but in preparation for the season as well. It paid off for us and we reached some big goals this season, but now we need to set the bar even higher. We are very excited about the future of Lady Cougar basketball.”

Written by: Editor on March 18, 2019.

Comments

comments