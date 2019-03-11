Transformations continue at Calfee

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Since being sold to SHAH Development in late 2014, every baseball season at Calfee Park has opened with obvious transformations at the historic facility.

The 2019 season will be no different. As a matter of fact, the park is about to undergo what could be seen as one of the most visible changes so far: a complete transition along the third baseline.

Work is already underway and General Manager Betsy Haugh says it should be completed in time for Pulaski Yankees’ 2019 Opening Night Friday, June 21.

“We have made some substantial changes to the design plans from what was announced last summer, and we’re very excited about the direction in which we are headed for the coming season,” Haugh said. “These new upgrades will enhance the fan experience at the ballpark for fans of all ages.”

First, the roof that has covered the third baseline seating for decades already is gone, as is a stand of trees that blanketed the hill behind those seats. This season, fans will find about 350 new seats there, including 30 for handicapped fans and their companions.

So what if it rains?

Park co-owner David Hagan said an approximately 20-foot sunshade canopy not only protects fans from rain, but also provides shade from the sun.

The third-baseline changes also are allowing 11 new boxes to be available for groups, families or corporations wishing to lease them by the season; plus, a new three-tiered party deck will enable fans to socialize while enjoying the game.

Hagan says party decks are becoming popular at ballparks. Open to anyone purchasing a ticket to watch from there, decks offer fans a choice of seats or standing around tables designed for standing.

The park’s concourse also is undergoing alterations. Fans will no longer have to negotiate the steep set of concrete stairs between the third and first baselines. Instead, the concourse at the newest park entrance is being extended behind the existing third baseline seats, enabling fans to walk from one end of the park to the other on one level.

Additional concessions eventually will be constructed on the historic entrance end of the park, too, but Hagan said that is Phase 2 of the project. That will take place in 2020 when another $1.5 million in renovations take place.

This year’s approximately $2 million investment will eliminate the souvenir trailer and replace it with a walk-in souvenir store that Haugh says will make it easier for fans to purchase their favorite Yankees gear.

By the time improvements are completed for opening of the 2020 season, Hagan says SHAH will have invested $11 million in Calfee Park and Motor Mile Field.

Written by: Editor on March 11, 2019.

Comments

comments