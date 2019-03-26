Thomas Junior Mattox

July 25, 1935-March 24, 2019

Thomas Junior Mattox, 83, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Highland Ridge Health and Rehab.

He was a retired bridge worker with Landford Brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Victoria Legans Mattox; brother Harry Lee Mattox, and sisters, Rosie Hughes and Olivia Miller.

Survivors include his children, Janet Ford, Jack Marvin (Tyra) Mattox, Donna Mattox, Sue Mattox, and Sandra Mattox, all of Columbus, Ohio, Thomas Mattox and James Mattox, both of Pulaski, Va., and Brenda Mattox of Wytheville, Va.; stepdaughter, Wanda Garner of Pulaski, Va.; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, James “Jay” Mattox of Rocky Mount, Va., Sandy Jo (Mildred) Mattox of Calloway, Va., John Henry Mattox, Dorothy Williams and Bessie Cook, all of Rocky Mount, Va., and many other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends 11:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 30, at Randolph United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Va. Funeral services follow at noon with Dr. Karen Black officiating. Interment is private.

The Mattox family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

