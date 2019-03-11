The wonderfully wet NRV

The weather in and around Pulaski lately has been cold and wet and being that it’s winter, this comes as no surprise to anyone.

March began with a continuation of February’s wet weather and it was definitely an unusually wet February.

Last month, a total 5.22 inches of precipitation fell in Pulaski County, which is nearly double the average for what is normally a relatively dry month in the Virginia Highlands.

As a point of reference, Seattle, Washington, a notoriously rainy city, had 5.16 inches of precipitation in February 2019. Even so, winter is the wet season for many locations in the Western U.S., whereas in the east, it’s normally on the drier side of the precipitation spectrum.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest recorded precipitation amount for all the Februarys in Pulaski was in 1944, when 6.09 inches fell on the citizenry.

Higher rainfall totals were likely welcomed by the farmers back then, as the early 40s saw lower than average annual rainfall accumulations in the New River Valley. In contrast, February 2018 precipitation totals were higher than average, as were for all but three months of last year. This led to the record breaking precipitation totals in Pulaski County last year.

Seattle Washington is generally considered a soggy place but consider this, last year Pulaski County received a record 56.54 inches of precipitation, whereas Seattle had an unusually dry year with only 35.73 inches of precip falling in 2018.

The average annual precipitation in Seattle is a little less the 37.5 inches. Here in the temperate rain forests of the Virginia Highlands, average annual precipitation is 37 and two thirds inches.

Does it simply seem rainier in Seattle than here? Given that most of our readers have never visited Seattle it’s hard to say but …

Seattle is listed as the most overcast city in the United States with 226 days of the year observed as being overcast. According to a local television station, Roanoke, which has weather patterns similar to that of the New River Valley, has only 19 days listed as overcast in 2018. They also claim that Roanoke has 112 partly sunny days and 102 days are listed as being sunny.

In summary, it seems to be about as wet here as it is in Seattle but it’s a lot less cloudy. Some might say it is the best of both worlds, others might say that it rains a lot in both locations.

As far as March is concerned, the National Weather Service expects precipitation to be above normal in the New River Valley for at least the next couple of weeks, meaning this month will likely have a higher than average amount of precipitation.

Temperatures in the NRV are expected to remain more or less average in March. It’s likely to be much colder here than in Seattle this month and much warmer than in Seattle here in August.

Temperatures vary much more here than in Seattle. Even so, both Seattle and the NRV have average annual temperatures between 51 and 52 degrees Fahrenheit with the NRV being just a fraction chillier than Seattle.

