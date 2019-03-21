Sunrise promises spring is coming

William Paine/SWT

This early morning sunrise may not mean much to some people, but to warm weather fans, sunrises like this one over Claytor Lake are a promise of things to come. Mornings may still be chilly for now, but soon the warm weather will move in and bring life back to the lake and surrounding area. Wednesday at 9:58 p.m. marked the spring or Vernal equinox, which is the instant of time when the plane of the Earth’s equator passes through the center of the sun and when the day and nighttime are approximately an equal duration. Daytime will continue to grow longer each day from this point forward.

Written by: Editor on March 21, 2019.

