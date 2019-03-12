Sue Cox Gray

Sue Cox Gray, 88, of Pulaski, Va., died early Friday morning, March 8, 2019, in LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

She was born in Pulaski Oct. 16, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Toby E. Cox and Dove Hedge Cox. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Cox; a sister, Evelyn Cox Shultz; a niece, Donna Cox Philips; a son, Mark Allen Gray, and by a granddaughter Suzette “Missy” Atkins.

Ms. Gray was a retired employee of R.A.A.P. and a member of Faith Bible Church.

Surviving are daughter, Suzanne Atkins; son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Dirk) and Amy Gray; grandchildren, Sadie Grace Gray, Zachary Gray and Alden Gray; great-grandchild, Madison Ratcliffe; brother and sister-in-law, Johnnie and Leola Cox; sisters, Sybil Oldford and Harriet Germani, and special friends, Wayne and Carolyn Jenkins.

Funeral services are Wednesday, March 13, 2 p.m., from Faith Bible Church, with the Rev. Jim Linkous officiating. Burial follows in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va. Visiting is Tuesday evening at Stevens Funeral Home, where the family is receiving friends 6-8 p.m.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

