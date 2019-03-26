Students prep for careers in medicine

By ERIN ALDERMAN

SWT Media Intern

The CTE classes that are available at Pulaski County High School help students to not only get a general idea of what they may want to pursue after high school graduation, but also gets the students started in studying their possible future majors. This year a new CTE class has become available at PCHS that prepares students for careers as a Pharmacy Technician.

Pharmacy Tech is taught by Tara Bird. Both juniors and seniors are able to take Pharmacy Tech, though school officials are considering making it available to only seniors. The class is a one-year course, meaning that students will be enrolled in the class for both semesters. Once they get to the second semester portion of the class, it becomes double blocked, which means that it is a 180-minute class.

If a student is 18 or over, has completed the class and passed the National Board of Pharmacy Technician Certification exam, they get put on the PTCB, or the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board, and receive a national license to be a certified pharmacy technician anywhere in the United States.

While in the class, students will be given an in-depth exposure to the pharmaceutical world. The class will help prepare students to become skilled at producing and dispensing prescriptions, learning the use of certain medications and when they should be used, learn basic dosing formulas and memorize drug vocabulary.

“I took this class because I had an idea of what I wanted to do after I graduate and by taking this class, it helped me confirm my future major,” senior Kaylee Tucker said.

Through the internship program at PCHS, junior Emily Hoback is interning at Martin’s Pharmacy in Pulaski. There, she helps out at the front, making sure every customer gets what they need in a timely manner. She also helps out in the back with the pharmacy technicians, where she keeps count and helps with compounding.

“I love interning at the pharmacy,” she said. “It makes me feel like I’m learning more by it being hands-on rather than in a classroom. I think it’s amazing having this opportunity to learn from someone who is actually in that field.”

Written by: Editor on March 26, 2019.

Comments

comments