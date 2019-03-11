Shaun Eugene Riffey

Shaun Eugene Riffey Aug. 9, 1962-Feb. 5, 2019 NARROWS, Va. — Shaun Eugene Riffey, 56, of Narrows, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. He was self-employed in retail. He was preceded in death by his father, William Ernest Riffey Jr. Survivors include his mother, Joanne S. Riffey of Pulaski, Va.; brothers and sisters-in-law, William “Bill” or “Skip” and Debbie Riffey of Greensboro, N.C., Larry and Melody Riffey of Pulaski, Va., and Tim and Laura Riffey of Hillsville, Va.; special cousin, Peggy O’Brien of North Andover, Mass.; very close friend, Donna Hill of Tazewell, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial mass is being held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Edward Catholic Church, North Washington Ave., Pulaski, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local humane society. The Riffey family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

