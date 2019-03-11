SHAH in negotiations on Wades tenant

If negotiations are successful, the former Wades building in Dublin should have a new tenant by the end of the year, according to David Hagan.

Co-owner of SHAH Development, Hagan said Friday negotiations are underway with two national companies that are interested in the building. Asked whether they are grocery stores, Hagan declined to say because of nondisclosure agreements with both companies.

The property, which SHAH purchased at auction, is undergoing asbestos abatement at present. Once that is completed, the interior will be cleared out and renovations will take place inside and out.

Then, Hagan said, “we hope to put some new companies in there and we’ll hopefully accomplish that by the end of the year.”

Renovating and filling the Wades building is just one of multiple projects SHAH has underway in Pulaski County. The company recently purchased the former New River Internal Medicine building next to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski, as well as the former Comcast building on East Main Street.

Hagan said negotiations also are underway with two medical facilities for the building next to the hospital. With nondisclosure agreements also in effect for that project, Hagan would only say a new roof was installed on the building and interior and exterior renovations are forthcoming, dependant upon whether the prospective tenant chooses to buy or lease the facility.

SHAH also is negotiating with “a couple of people” on reuse of the Dalton Building, next to Peak Creek on Washington Ave. Again, there are nondisclosure agreements in place, but Hagan said he’s hopeful a new use for the building will be determined by the end of April.

As for the Comcast building, there are no prospective tenants at this time, but Hagan said the facility will undergo a “complete facelift in and out” before efforts are made to find a tenant. A new roof and gutters already have been installed.

Since the building is virtually “wide-open” inside, Hagan said it could be used for about anything, including a restaurant.

Plans are also in the works to start renovations on the former insurance building on the corner of Fourth Street N.W. and Washington Avenue, according to Hagan. “We haven’t been pursuing tenants for it yet because there’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said.

That building also will be revamped inside and out. A flower shop that occupies one unit at present is expected to expand into a second unit, he says, leaving two other units available for lease.

Work already is progressing at the former Fine Arts Center Annex on Fourth Street. The building will continue to be a community center, available by lease for weddings, dance recitals, banquets, etc. However, Hagan said parking should be more convenient as a parking lot is being installed behind the building.

The center’s roof has been replaced and the HVAC system, kitchen and bathrooms are being remodeled and updated.

SHAH also purchased the former Jefferson Yarns property in Pulaski. About 130,000 square feet of the 205,000-square-foot facility will be torn down to create an approximately 70,000-square-foot warehouse, he says. This will allow room for more parking and improve the ability for trucks to negotiate the property.

Hagan said there also will be room for another building to be constructed for retail or other use. A new façade will be installed on the warehouse building once the teardown is complete. The building is now undergoing asbestos abatement.

Once the building is ready for occupancy, Hagan said, “We’ll try to work with the county to get a new manufacturing company in there to create jobs.”

Plans to develop a park on property SHAH purchased between Commerce Street and the railroad tracks in Southwest Pulaski are on hold pending a tax sale on the former Barrett’s Store building on Randolph Avenue. Once the sale is complete, liens will be cleared so the property can be developed in conjunction with town of Pulaski.

The property currently “houses” the remains of the Frontier Village, a portion of which burned a number of years ago. Those remnants and the former Barrett’s Store will be removed. Hagan has proposed developing an extension of Jackson Park, with access to Peak Creek and an amphitheatre.

Hagan also has plans for the historic Pulaski Fire Department building if the town can establish a location for a public safety building to, possibly, house the fire and police departments.

It was rumored he intended to turn the fire department building into a brewery; however, Hagan said Friday it would most likely be a restaurant (possibly serving pizza), with a pub or tap house. A separate building on the property would be turned into an 8,000-square-foot banquet hall to complement Jackson Park Inn.

Hagan says the banquet hall would accommodate larger conferences than JPI can handle at present.

Commercial properties aren’t all SHAH has in the works though. Hagan said the company is completely remodeling three homes on Prospect Avenue in Pulaski to “give them new life.” One has already been sold.

Also, a “quad-plex” SHAH purchased on 16th Street has been completed and updated. The units will be sold rather than leased. Hagan said there is room for construction of six more new homes on that property.

Finally, NASCAR-sanctioned oval-track racing will return to Motor Mile Speedway this season. Audience members will be able to bring their lawn chairs and coolers along this year. “We’re trying to get enthusiasm back for oval-track racing,” Hagan said.

