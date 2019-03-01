Sex offender accused of violating probation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man convicted in Pulaski County of the 2012 carnal knowledge of a minor is back in jail, facing probation revocations.

Bryan Ross Nelson, 31, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of violating probation on local convictions of carnal knowledge and breaking and entering, according to New River Valley Regional Jail records.

He also is being held on an October conviction in Montgomery County of distribution of a Schedule II narcotic. That conviction may have prompted officials to seek to revoke Nelson’s probation in Pulaski County.

Pulaski County Circuit Court records show Nelson was sentenced in February 2013 to a total of 15 years in prison, with 10 years, five months suspended after pleading guilty to two counts of carnal knowledge and one count of breaking and entering.

Nelson also was placed on 10 years supervised probation, meaning he would have been on probation when the Montgomery County offense occurred July 7, 2017. He was ordered to serve one year, six months of a seven-year prison sentence on the drug conviction, Montgomery County Circuit Court records show.

A revocation hearing is scheduled for May 29 in Nelson’s case. He is being held without bond.

Nelson’s address is listed as Salem on probation revocation documents, but it is listed as Christiansburg in the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

Written by: Editor on March 1, 2019.

Comments

comments