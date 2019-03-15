Senior of the Month

The Pulaski County High School Senior of the Month for February is Lillian Sample. Lily as described by her teacher as a sweet, smart and successful young lady. She has gained the respect of her peers and teachers with her hard work, dedication, and strength in overcoming life’s many challenges. She is quick to help other students while maintaining a positive attitude always showing respect for those around her. Lily is a wonderful student displaying characteristic that many others should strive for. Lily is currently on the science MACC team and has been for the past three years. She has grown in her ability to articulate her knowledge showing herself to be a “huge asset to the team.” Lily also maintains an after school job while raising a daughter. Upon graduation her goal is to study Police Science at New River Community College. Pictured here are (front row) Lillian Sample and her daughter Valerie, pictured with Lillian’s parents. Back: School Board members Tim Hurst, Beckie Cox, Dr. Paige Cash, Mike Barbour and Bill Benson.

