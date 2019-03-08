Saford Luther Red’ Finn

Saford Luther “Red” Finn, age 77, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born July 30, 1941, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Luther Fayth Finn and Doxie Mary Lyne Crowder Finn. His sister, Ellen Mildred Lauer, and brothers, Jimmy Lee, Joe Fayth, Rome Garland, Leonard William, Lebron Howard and Ralph Douglas Finn also preceded him in death.

Saford retired from Lynchburg Foundry with 36 years of service. He attended Trinity Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Delores “Dee” Berry Finn of Pulaski, Va.; children, Tony Finn and Beana Walker, John and Kerri Finn and Christian Finn, all of Pulaski, Va., Brittany Finn and Eric Rasmussen, Angel Finn and James Finn; grandchildren, Mallory Finn, Grayson Finn, Keely Finn and Delaney Finn; great-grandson, Ivan Rasmussen; sister, Mary Elizabeth Goad and husband, Garfield of Pulaski, Va., and sisters-in-law, Caroline Caldwell and Virginia Finn. He was blessed with lots of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment follows at Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va., where he is receiving full military honors conducted by Pulaski V.F.W. Post 1184.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Saturday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

