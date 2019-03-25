Rush visits West Main Street projects

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Delegate Nick Rush came to Pulaski this week to check out the progress on the two buildings on West Main Street, which are being completely renovated.

Steve Critchfield is the primary investor in the West Main Development, the company that owns the buildings.

“We’re now half way done,” said Steve Critchfield of West Main Development, which owns the buildings. “The plumbing, the wiring, the HVAC work, that’s all in there. Even the plaster is done. That was the big thing. Remember these buildings were renovated using historical tax credits so they have to be restored with historical love and that takes longer because there’s not that many people in the world who can do plaster. The skylights are being refurbished in Radford by a specialist. They’re redoing the tin ceiling tiles so we can put things back together historically.”

“I think it looks great,” said Delegate Rush. “Steve has a lot of good ideas. I’m looking at the economic development in downtown Pulaski, which is a major focus of what I’ve been trying to do as a delegate for the last eight years.”

Rush was first elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2011. He represents the 7th District which comprises Pulaski, Floyd and parts of Montgomery counties.

“Each one of my three counties are kind of like my children, you don’t have a favorite,” said Rush. “We go to church up here and my wife graduated from Pulaski County High School. I was a Fed Ex driver up here for eight years. I always say that if there’s a road in Pulaski County that I haven’t been on, it’s because they just built it. So I’ve seen what NAFTA did to Pulaski County and what it did to all their manufacturers because I used to deliver to all those places.”

The two building that are being renovated are on both sides of West Main Street near the corner and at the corner of Jefferson Avenue.

“We’ve got to complete the last 50 percent and start doing construction on the actual retail areas, so that the three businesses can come in and the apartments can be completed,” said Critchfield. “In five or six months and we can start renting them out.”

The two buildings will eventually have 4 apartments located on the second floor and three businesses situated on the ground level. The first of these businesses to open will likely be the Crescent City Cafe. Luke Allison, project manager for the renovation, is involved in raising funds for interior of the new eatery by starting a crowdfunding page in social media.

“Instead of just clicking the share button on Facebook, we wanted to put boots on the ground and go door to door and let people know that we’re starting a crowdfunding,” said Allison. “We’re not just creating a business as much as we’re part of the revitalization of Main Street. So we’ve gone door to door handing out these flyers and we’ve been received incredibly well. This is the most polite town I think I’ve ever been in. Every time you tell them about this they say, ‘That’s the best news I’ve heard in years!'”

Money collected from the crowdfunding idea will go toward buying a range, griddle, deep fryer and soda fountain for the Crescent City Cafe. So far, Allison has collected $2,000 for this project.

“We’re going out to tell the community that we are going to be dedicated to you,” said Allison. “If there’s any monetary amount, whether it’s two dollars, whether it’s $200, you donate to us to help us get started and get on our feet and we will be a new restaurant for you in West Main Street Pulaski.”

Along with major work on the interiors, the facades on these buildings will be redone in the style of the early 20th century. Work will begin on the new facades when the town’s architectural review board approves the design.

Written by: Editor on March 25, 2019.

