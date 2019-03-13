Roger Lee Sutherland

Dec. 8, 1948-March 11, 2019

Roger Lee Sutherland, 70, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, N.C.

He was a proud U.S. Marine, having served during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Nellie Sutherland; his wife, Carolyn Sutherland; granddaughter, Jenna Elizabeth Brandon, and brother, J.W. Sutherland.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa S. and Jason Brandon of Concord, N.C.; grandson, Justin Brandon; two brothers and five sisters, and many other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Bob J. Sutherland officiating. Interment with full military honors follows in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to Shekhinah Tabernacle Church, 222 Mayland Road, Broadway, VA 22815.

The Sutherland family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

