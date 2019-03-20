Robert Lee Pennington Sr.

Robert Lee Pennington Sr., age 89, of Radford, Va., passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 15, 2019.

He was born July 14, 1929, in Konnarock, Va., to the late Phoebe Blevins Pennington Hoosier and Carl Pennington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving stepfather, Charlie Ray Hoosier, who raised him, and a brother, Carley Gene Pennington (Betty). As a young man, his first job was with Burlington Industries, running a sewing machine. From there he learned the trade of building and obtained his Class A contractors license.

As a contractor he built both commercial and residential buildings across the states of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington D.C. Some of the more notable buildings on which he supervised construction included a large addition to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Burruss Hall at Virginia Tech, the Student Building at University of Virginia at Wise, and bank buildings in Roanoke, Blacksburg and Floyd, Va. When he stopped working on large projects, he started investing in properties and became a landlord in the City of Radford and Pulaski County.

Throughout his life he held a great love for music. He was a self -taught musician. He played guitar, fiddle, banjo, keyboard and harmonica, and sang bluegrass and country songs. He played music regularly at Floyd, Narrows, Blacksburg and Damascus, Va. Each summer one of his favorite places to go to play music and enjoy friends was on Big Reed Island Creek.

He loved his country and was proud of his family. He was a founding member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Lillydell, Va., where he served as a trustee, deacon and song leader. He was ordained by the church and held services in absence of the pastor.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Patricia Lindsey (Allan) of Hendersonville, N.C., Bobby Pennington Jr., (Vicky) of Chesterfield, Va., and Donna Kirk of Roanoke, Va.; his brothers, Scott Hoosier of Winter Haven, Fla., Cecil Hoosier (Della) of Amissville, Va., Roy Eugene Hoosier (Eva), Roanoke, Va.; sister Minnie Carol Hoosier Hayes (Tom) of Lillydell, Va.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

The family is receiving friends Saturday, March 23, noon to 2 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Funeral service follows at 2. Interment is at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

Flowers are appreciated, but those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Joy Ranch, A Home for Children, P.O. Box 727, Hillsville, VA 24343-0727. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

The family of Robert Lee Pennington Sr., has entrusted his services to Seagle Funeral Home, 415 N. Jefferson Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301.

Written by: Editor on March 20, 2019.

Comments

comments