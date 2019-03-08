Ricky Allen Stover

Ricky Allen Stover, age 53, of Dublin, Va., died Thursday morning, March 7, 2019.

He was born May 25, 1965, in Christiansburg, Va., and was the son of the late Doris Ward Stover and James Robert Stover. Ricky worked for many years as a welder at Volvo in Dublin, and was a member of Dublin United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Tammie Tallant Stover of Dublin, Va.; son, Christopher Henley of Radford, Va.; daughter, Crystal Freeman of Christiansburg, Va.; brothers, Stephen Stover of Maryland and Jason Toler of Kansas; sisters, Ruth (Tim) Cox of Dublin, Va., and Patty Gianzanti of Pennsylvania; grandsons, Joshua Whitaker and Jaxon Taylor, and one granddaughter, Kayleigh Freeman; brothers-in-law, Timmy (Jennifer) Tallant of Hillsville, Va., and Jimmy Tallant of Dublin, Va., and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Tuesday, 2 p.m., at Dublin United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Don Handshew officiating. Interment follows in Thornspring Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends Monday, March 11, 6-8 p.m., at the church. Flowers are appreciated, but those who wish may make memorial contributions in Ricky’s name to A.L.S. Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

March 8, 2019

