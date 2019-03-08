Richard Lee Almarode

Richard Lee Almarode, 81, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

He was born in Augusta County May 26, 1937, and was the son of the late Hugh O. Almarode Sr. and Anna McCray Almarode. He was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Sue Almarode; a son, Bradley Almarode, and a brother, Ernest Eugene Almarode. Mr. Almarode was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Surviving are his daughter, Shelva Almarode; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Rhonda Almarode; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; extended family Mr. Almarode raised as his own; sisters, Margaret and Bobby Cooper of Christiansburg, Va., Grace W. LeBrake, Chester Howard Thomas Almarode of Dublin, Va., Hugh Osborne Almarode Jr., Virginia Beach, and Dale and Monica Almarode, Pulaski, Va.; 13 extended grandchildren, and 11 extended great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are Sunday, March 10, 3 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Entombment follows in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin, Va., with military rites conducted by Pulaski VFW Post 1184. Visiting is Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service hour at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

