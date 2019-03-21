Ratcliffe unveiling Ryan train layout

Dr. Milton Brockmeyer’s “O” scale train layout is a popular attraction at Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in Pulaski, but there’s a new “N” scale layout joining its ranks next week.

The new display was created by late Pulaski resident Wilmer “Willie” Ryan, who was instrumental in helping Brockmeyer create his realistic depiction of 1950s Pulaski.

Although Ryan’s display is not a depiction of Pulaski per se, Gary Eifried said area residents will recognize buildings and other structures from Pulaski’s past and present. For example, he said, Martin’s Tank Post Office and highway signs depicting names of local people.

“Look for them on the layout,” said Eifried, who is helping put together Ryan’s layout.

The public is invited to attend a special unveiling of the layout Thursday, March 28, 5:30 p.m. Ratcliffe museum is at 51 Commerce St., across Washington Avenue from the historic train station. Light refreshments will be served.

According to Friends of the Ratcliffe, Ryan constructed the train layout at his home. “The incredible detail and artwork that this display exhibits are a must see for all ages,” states a press release from the group. “The Ratcliffe is proud of this addition that will become a companion to the existing Brockmeyer diorama which Willie also helped to build.”

Ryan, a longtime member of Model Railroad Club, died June 11, 2003. He was a lifetime resident of Pulaski and was best known for being the projectionist at Dalton and Pulaski theatres. He managed the Pulaski theatre for a number of years.

According to an archived 2001 story from The Southwest Times, the Dalton Theatre in Brockmeyer’s train display includes a detailed look inside the theatre because Ryan was a projectionist there for 40 years.

Ryan was a member of Friends of the Pulaski Theatre at the time of his death. That group was responsible for saving the theatre from demolition and turning it into the attraction it is today.

The theatre portion of the Dalton building collapsed in 1982 due to structural damage resulting from a roof that fell into disrepair.

