By MELINDA WILLIAMS

An 80-year-old Pulaski County man is being held in jail without bond after being arrested on charges of rape.

According to records on file at New River Valley Regional Jail, Mack Lewis Farmer was arrested March 15 on three counts of rape, or sexual assault.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred Jan. 1. The incidents were investigated by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Worrell declined to release details because the alleged victim is a juvenile.

A preliminary hearing will be held in Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, but the case could ultimately end up in the circuit court if the charges are certified to a grand jury or presented by the prosecution directly to the grand jury.

All three charges are felonies. A conviction of rape carries a prison sentence of five years to life.

