Radford police probing infant death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Radford City Police Department is investigating the recent death of an infant.

According to a press release from Interim Chief Angie Frye, police were dispatched to the 600 block of 11th Street at 10:52 a.m. Feb. 28 for an infant that was not breathing. The infant was initially transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and then transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial.

Authorities learned March 7 the infant died. The body was sent for an autopsy at Western Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

Frye says the police department is investigating the death in conjunction with Radford City Department of Social Services.

