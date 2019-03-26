Pulaski students win honors in science fair

By WILLIAM PAINE

Students from Pulaski County Public Schools were very successful in the Governor’s School Science Fair. Ten students won honors and those include six first place awards.

First place in Chemistry went to Nikki Keith for her work on “Calorie Differences in food from nursing homes to hospitals.” McKinzi Hamilton received second place honors in Chemistry for “Using spectrographic determination for iron concentrations in the New River.” Caleb Kirtner was awarded an honorable mention in Chemistry for “The effects of pollution in town and on the downstream water quality.”

Noah Whitlow won first place in the Physics and Astronomy category for “Anti-rollover countermeasures for dangerous civilian vehicles.” Whitlow made a model of a vehicle and added weights at different parts of his model to see which was less likely to roll over in a curve.

Jake Mitchell was awarded an honorable mention in the Physics and Astronomy category for his study of “Friction between two different types of grasses in the rough and fairway with six most popular golf balls.”

Breanna Lytton earned first place in Psychology for “Learning and Perception – The effects of the Sans Forgetica Font on memory.”

Audrey DeCosta also won first place in Psychology for her work entitled: “Social Interactions – The high activity allele of MAOA’s Association with nervous habitual behavior not linked to a disorder.”

And there was more winning.

Kelsey Morrell won first place for Food Sciences with “Comparing phosphorus concentration in applesauce packaged in glass and plastic packaging to find the presence of plasticizers.”

Camden Mariotti scored a first place in Statistics for his work in “Comparing powerlifting competitors across different divisions.”

Rounding out the winners was Betsy Nall, who won a Research Award for “Gender bias in evaluations of creative writing.”

