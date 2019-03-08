Pulaski man admits to robbery plot

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man Wednesday admitted his part in a plot to rob another man last summer.

Carlton Malek Shabash Roland, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to rob stemming from a July 17 incident. In exchange for his plea, a robbery charge was not prosecuted, according to Pulaski County Circuit Court records.

Pulaski police reported last summer a male victim told them he was robbed and assaulted in the area of Newbern Road and Craig Street around 9:51 p.m. The male indicated his wallet was taken before the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Co-defendant Austin Tyler Morse Lenoir, 23, of Dublin, was quickly located in the area of the incident and placed under arrest. Roland was arrested later.

Roland was sentenced Wednesday to serve 18 months of a five-year prison sentence. He will be placed on two years of supervised probation upon release from custody.

Court records show Lenoir pleaded guilty to his conspiracy charge Jan. 30 and the robbery charge was not prosecuted. He was sentenced to serve half of an eight-year sentence and will be placed on two years of supervised probation upon release from custody.

