Pulaski gearing up for May conference

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A little over a year after hundreds of visitors attended a Brownfields Conference in Pulaski, the town is gearing up to host its second state-partnered conference in May. This time, historic preservation is the focus.

Pulaski Planner Justin Sanders said Pulaski’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) encouraged the town to apply for a grant from Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) so it could host the conference. Being a state-Certified Local Government, the town was able to secure enough funding to offer the conference free of charge.

“Working with our ARB is how we maintain our certified status,” Sanders said. “It isn’t just staff” who worked to bring the conference to town.

He said 100-120 people are expected to attend the May 1-2 conference that focuses on historic preservation issues in Southwest Virginia. The event is entitled Revitalization Revival.

Sanders said, “The conference is structured in a way it will appeal to a wide variety of people: elected officials, government employees, private citizens, investors, folks from the non-profit sector. It’s a really wide net we’re casting …”

Registrations are expected from Abingdon, Bristol, as far west as Norton and Big Stone Gap, as well as Danville, Roanoke and Lynchburg.

“They’ll be staying at JPI (Jackson Park Inn) — in a historic structure. All of our conferences will be held in historic structures,” Sanders pointed out.

“We’re working with local caterers and restaurants for meals. People will be staying here, eating in local restaurants and putting money into the local economy. It’s going to have an economic benefit for the town, as well,” he added.

Topics will include everything from preservation of historic theatres to tax credit programs, and how to fund historic preservation projects. Sanders said Pulaski will be used as a case study.

“We’ll be looking at the great restoration that’s been done at the theatre, the restoration and revitalization work at JPI, the train station and how that was a recovery project from a disaster,” he said. “So, we’ll be talking about how communities with historic resources can plan for disasters and come back from them.

“We’re using a lot of Pulaski-based examples to show how preservation works in action. Because we’re working with DHR and other partner groups we’ve been able to identify some wonderful speakers,” he said.

Although the conference is free, those who attend will be getting a lot of value, Sanders said. “If I were to go to this conference as a preservation professional, the quality of the conference we’re providing would require hundreds of dollars in registration. Because of the grant partnership and because we are a Certified Local Government, we were able to go for grant funding other communities just don’t qualify for.”

He said preservation of historic resources is often an intimidating prospect, so it’s hoped those who attend will be able to see that resources are available to make it happen.

“People think it’s going to be prohibitively expensive or it’s going to require a level of expertise they don’t have. This will show the resources exist in Pulaski and throughout Southwest Virginia. We just want to connect people to the resources so they can preserve the historic properties and do it properly,” the planner said.

The goal in Pulaski and other communities is to revive not only downtown, but also the entire community. “If we can get the heart of downtown beating again, the economic prosperity will spread out into the rest of the community and into the rest of the town, not just the downtown area,” he explained.

He encouraged members of the Pulaski community, particularly the real estate community and those who own historic properties, to come out to see the work Pulaski is doing and to network with those in attendance.

“We really want them to come and see what resources are available for them, too,” he said.

Asked how the town will benefit, beyond funds spent locally, Sanders said, “We want to show that we have the facilities here to host conferences so they don’t have to go to the universities or cities; that a conference can work in Pulaski. Plus it showcases the work we’re doing and going to do, so it’s another way for us to market the town, as well.”

