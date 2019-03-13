Pulaski Elks name new officers

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Lodge 1067 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks continue a 112-year tradition of community support and recently the lodge selected new officers.

The officers were selected by the membership of the lodge and installed into their new positions Monday, March 11, in a ceremony held by the outgoing Exalted Ruler.

Officers of the Pulaski Order have been seated in the present-day lodge location for a continuous span of 109 years.

The Elks are a national organization that focus on community service. Their mission, according to their website, is “to inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its Members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization, and to provide for its government, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America will serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that Elks Care and Elks Share.”

The Elks organization has a network of nearly 2,000 lodges located across the country. The Order spends more than $80,000,000 every year for benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs in such fields as benefiting special needs children, sponsoring Elks National Foundation scholarships, scouting, athletic teams, veterans’ works, a national “Hoop Shoot” free-throw contest involving more than three million children, physical and occupational therapy programs and patriotic programs.

The youth of our country have always been important to the Order. It is for this reason the Elks Drug Awareness Education Program was launched to warn primary grade students and their parents of the dangers in drug use. Additionally, every lodge observes June 14 as Flag Day, a tradition which the Elks began in 1907 and was later adopted by the Congress as an official observance.

The new officers include Barry Buckner, Lodge Treasurer, Mike Sink, Leading Knight, Leslie Turpin, Loyal Knight, David Boyd, Exalted Ruler, Fritz Steff, Lodge Chaplin, Anthony Hagee, Lecturing Knight and Mark Windle, Esquire.

If you believe in charity, justice, fellowship and fidelity and are interested in taking a tour of the Elks’ lodge or finding out how you can become a part of their organization, contact elks1067@gmail.com.

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2019.

Comments

comments