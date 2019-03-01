Pulaski County is … where the Love is

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Thursday, Pulaski County announced that it received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) from their “50 years of Love” grant fund. The money can be used on anything related to the “50 Years of Love campaign.”

This grant is part of the VTC’s efforts to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Virginia is for Lovers” tourism slogan, which was created in 1969 by Richmond-based advertising agency Martin and Woltz.

“‘Virginia is for Lovers’ is one of the most iconic tourism slogans in the world and we are thrilled to be celebrating 50 years of LOVE with partners from around the Commonwealth in 2019,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “This grant program provides an engaging opportunity for destinations across the state to showcase what makes a vacation in Virginia so special, and helps to show travelers why Virginia is for Lovers still rings true 50 years later.”

To qualify for this grant, the county had to partner with at least 10 businesses that would agree to take part in the “50 Years of Love” campaign. The county found partners in Al’s on First, Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, Claytor Lake State Park, Draper Community Park, Draper Village, Fine Arts Center, Gatewood Park, Iron Heart Winery, Mountain 2 Island Paddleboard Company, Pete Dye River Course, Pulaski County American Evolution, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Pulaski Theatre, Pulaski Yankees and Rockhouse Marina.

“Pulaski County is proud of what we contribute to the tourism industry and are excited to be a part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s ‘50 Years of Love’ in 2019,” said Peggy White, Executive Director of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. “Through Pulaski County’s ‘Where’s the Love’ promotion, we will spotlight 50 years of the county’s outdoor recreation, history, sports and more while at the same time engaging the community. Watch for ‘Where’s the Love’ with a kick off May 24 with an Outdoor Expo at Claytor Lake.”

In total, VTC awarded $300,000 to 30 tourism marketing programs across the Commonwealth to help increase visitation and revenue. Each grant recipient received a $10,000 grant for its’ 50 Years of Love project.

Fifty years after its creation, “Virginia is for Lovers” continues to be one of the most recognizable and iconic tourism slogans of all time. “Virginia is for Lovers” was inducted into the Madison Avenue Advertising Walk of Fame Sept. 21, 2009. The slogan was included in the Advertising Icon Museum alongside fellow 2009 inductees, the AOL Running Man, the Budweiser Clydesdales and State Farm’s “Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm is There.”

This recognition came on the heels of Forbes.com tapping “Virginia is for Lovers” as one of the top 10 tourism marketing campaigns of all time. Today, a new generation is discovering love for Virginia’s mountains, beaches, history, theme parks, vibrant cities, outdoor activities, sports and hospitality.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency responsible for marketing Virginia to visitors and promoting the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, which is celebrating 50 years in 2019. Tourism is an instant revenue generator in Virginia. In 2017, visitors spent $25 billion, which supported 232,000 jobs and contributed $1.73 billion in state and local taxes.

Written by: Editor on March 1, 2019.

Comments

comments