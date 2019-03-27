Pulaski County chosen for two BC reunion events

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Bluefield College (BC) has selected two locales in Pulaski County to hold reunions this summer: Calfee Park and Claytor Lake.

BC alumni, family and friends will attend a Pulaski Yankees game July 11 when the Yankees take on the Bluefield Blue Jays. The game is one of six BC @ the Ballpark reunion events the college has scheduled at minor league parks across Virginia and North Carolina.

“This is the best part of being in the alumni association,” said Josh Grubb, director of development and alumni affairs at the college. “BC @ the Ballpark is on its sixth year and is growing in popularity. We fellowship as we eat together, meet new alumni and network.”

A home on Claytor Lake will serve as the backdrop of a potluck reunion sponsored by the New River Valley BC alumni chapter July 27. A 1960 BC graduate who lives at the lake is hosting the combination reunion and chapter meeting. The event is open to alumni, current students, their families, trustees and BC friends.

Those eligible to attend these or the college’s other reunion events must register at bluefield.edu/reunions. The deadline to register for the Calfee event is July 4 and July 20 for the Claytor Lake reunion/meeting.

