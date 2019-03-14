Pulaski Church of God gets framed

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The steel frame of the Pulaski Church of God is now visible to passersby traveling on Bob White Boulevard.

At last visit to the church site, one month ago, one-half of the concrete slab for the new church building had been poured. As of Tuesday, the concrete floor for the entire structure had been completed and crews were working on finishing the building’s steel frame.

“This is a pre-engineered building,” said Kenny Grubbs, who is the foreman on the job. “They came last Thursday and started shaking out the steel, which basically means they take the parts and put them where they go. They worked all day Friday in the snow and the rain. So we got three full days of work and that’s what they done and we’re still working today.”

The new building will serve two purposes. Half of the space will be used as a sanctuary, where church services will be held and the other half of the structure will be used for classrooms and church offices.

Earlier, it was incorrectly reported that two structures would be erected on-site, but in fact one large structure will serve both purposes.

“Once they get the frame finished, then the roof will go on and then we’ll start framing the exterior walls,” said Grubbs. “We’re hoping to start putting the roof on next week.”

The new structure seems to be progressing at a fast clip but according to Grubbs, the project is still three months behind schedule because of inclement weather.

Even so, Grubbs and his crew are still hoping to finish construction by Christmas.

“I’m not ruling that out,” said Grubbs. “We’ve had really good luck with our subcontractors so far, so it’s possible.”

“Miracles do happen,” said a visiting safety inspector.

Written by: Editor on March 14, 2019.

Comments

comments