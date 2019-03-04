Potential for Growth: Soon to be neighbor-Nichole Hair

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Some of our neighbors are born right here in Pulaski County. Some of our neighbors decide to move away and some, like Deputy Town Manager of Pulaski Nichole Hair, live in Christiansburg but plan to move into town as soon as possible.

“My family is military, so I’m from all over the place,” said Hair, who graduated from high school in Hampton, Virginia. Though she lived on the Eastern Shore for many years, she speaks with no discernible southern accent, likely owing to her parents, who come from the Midwest.

Hair attended Virginia Tech and studied both Political Science and Urban and Public Affairs, but found it difficult to find work in that field.

“I bartended for a couple of years before I was able to find a job in planning and zoning,” Hair admitted. “I actually thought about quitting and decided I was going to move to Richmond to find a job as an aid or whatever to find work in what I went to school for.”

Hair did eventually find work in her field when she landed a job in the planning and zoning department in the town of Christiansburg. Starting out, code enforcement was a big part of her job, as Hair explains.

“Before chickens were allowed in Christiansburg, we might investigate that and find an inoperable vehicle on the property.”

Yes, chickens are now allowed in Christiansburg … and, as of last year in Pulaski under a newly adopted “Agricultural Ordinance.”

Toward the end of her tenure at Christiansburg, Hare decided to take an online course from the University of South Dakota. She graduated with her master’s degree in Public Administration in December 2015.

Hair worked in Christiansburg for 14 years, and eventually became director of the planning and zoning department there. During this time, she made acquaintances with other individuals who worked in the same field, among them, Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt. A job opening in the town of Pulaski offered Hair the possibility of advancement and in January 2016, she became the Deputy Town Manager of Pulaski.

“With all that was starting to happen here in town, it gave me an opportunity to be a part of community revitalization and to reenergize a community that has so much potential to grow and to be such a beautiful small town,” Hair enthused.

Hair found working in Pulaski was different from working in Christiansburg, a town more than double the size of Pulaski.

“I told Shawn that I felt like I stepped back in my career because in Christiansburg there was a push for a lot of development,” said Hair. “But Pulaski shouldn’t be like Blacksburg or Christiansburg because we’re not that kind of development. I don’t know that we’ll attract these big box stores. I think we’ll see more small businesses and unique restaurants.”

To that end, Hair and other members of the town administration, are working hard to revitalize downtown Pulaski, starting with the redevelopment of West Main Street, between Washington and Jefferson Avenues. Last year, the town received a grant worth approximately $700,000, which will be used to renovate the building facades on that block. The aim of this grant is to rework the facings of these buildings to make them look both more attractive and historically accurate.

“We’ve been working with the architect to do the front facades and we’re working with the architect to do the rear facades,” Hair explained. “We’re going to leave that part out for now and just do the fronts along West Main Street. We will do some of the rears also. We are required under that grant to do 15 facades. Twelve committed when we started the project and we have five to seven projects currently ready to go. We are required by the grant to eliminate 80 percent of the blight on that West Main block.”

Each property owner on this stretch of West Main can receive up to $15,000 from the grant to redo the facade of their building. There are two major stipulations, however. The building owner must match state funds with an equal amount of their own money for making repairs to the facade. In addition, the building must be occupied for five years after the facade is redone.

“If it goes empty, they’re going to have to pay that money back,” said Hair. “That’s the deal.”

Another stipulation of the grant is that the town of Pulaski must itself invest in the West Main Street revitalization project. Instead of ponying up cash, though, the town will use “in kind” contributions to fulfill their part of the deal. To this end, the town will install crosswalks and improve the sidewalk along West Main, as well as installing railings behind the buildings along Peak Creak and lights in the alley beside the Pulaski Theatre.

Other parts of Pulaski are also of concern for those in town hall.

“We look for ways to incentivize property owners with tax abatements and things like,” said Hair. “In our residential and our commercial districts we’re seeing buildings where the owners have passed away or they’ve moved away and the buildings have been left behind. An example is the house across the street from The Southwest Times that I’ll be hopefully moving into.”

Hair came upon what she hopes will be her new Pulaski residence by chance, as the owner of the house next door called the town to inform them of overgrown vegetation at the property. As the former resident, Mrs. Trompeter, had recently died, town administrators located her relatives who lived out of state. The neighbor bought the house and Hair notified him that she would like to move in as soon as possible as a renter. Before moving in, however, there was much work to be done.

It turns out the Trompeter family emigrated from Poland after World War II and started one of the first bakery’s in town. However, it was learned that before emigrating to Pulaski, Mr. Trompeter was a Holocaust survivor, who was forced to live in seven different concentration camps before gaining his freedom.

After the Trompeter family vacated their premises, multiple and various items filled every corner of every room in the house.

“I’ve attended a lot of training regarding hoarding,” said Hair. “Those that had to go without at times had a hard time letting go of things.”

Like West Main Street and other properties in town, her residence-to-be is still undergoing major renovations.

Though every weekday she’s still obliged to commute across the river, Hair enjoys spending time at her current residence with her “two four legged children,” a yellow lab and a boxer puppy.

“I do a lot of hiking with them,” Hair said. “We’ll do Buffalo Mountain in Floyd. We’ll go down to the Creeper Trail in Damascus or the Cascades in Giles county. I enjoy being outside when the weather’s nice. Otherwise I have friends with two little girls. I’m their honorary auntie so I do a lot of things with them.”

When not working to make Pulaski a better place or walking her dogs, Hair spends time volunteering. She’s already signed up as a volunteer at FloydFest, Radford’s Food Truck Rodeo and as a stand-in for Ironheart Winery’s tasting room.

“It’s an opportunity to network and share my passion for the community as a whole,” said Hair.

As far as the town of Pulaski is concerned, Hair sees a bright future.

“I think we’re going to continue to grow,” Hair stated. “I’ve been to St. Paul, Virginia, and that tiny town has a boutique hotel just like we do. They have a brewery and restaurant and they have a small bakery. Smaller store sizes could provide all the needs of our community without having to travel to Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Wytheville or Roanoke to do our basic shopping.”

The Deputy Town Manager of Pulaski, Hair is starting to see individuals, such as herself, moving into the area.

“I was from Hampton originally and when I graduated from college, I knew I didn’t want to go back. I knew I didn’t want to live in a large city. We’re attracting young people who don’t want to go back to northern virginia or any other big city. They want to stay close to their college and that vibrancy they found at their school but also start their lives to take advantage of the unique opportunities that you find in these small towns.”

With that, Nichole Hair smiled and sat back in her seat.

“I see a lot of potential for growth.”

