PES Teacher of the Month

William Paine/SWT

Pulaski Elementary has selected Lynne Clark as Teacher of the Month. Mrs. Clark began teaching in 1978 at Northwood Elementary and taught there until 1987. She stayed home for a few years to raise her children and then went back to teaching in 1995. She taught at Claremont Elementary from 1995 until the school closed in January 2005 and has been at PES ever since. She has served as a first and second grade teacher and Title I for the primary grades, which is her current position. Her greatest memories are getting to move into a new school and she loves greeting the kids at Parent Drop Off in the mornings. She will be retiring at the end of this school year, but leaves her coworkers with a legacy, which is her daughter Allison Watkins, who teaches fourth grade at PES. Ms. Sheena Akers, a parent that nominated Mrs. Clark says she is very friendly and her child can’t wait to see her every morning. Ms. Etzel, a kindergarten teacher that nominated Mrs. Clark says she is a dedicated educator. “She has built relationships with countless students throughout her years in Pulaski. She is a sweet and helpful colleague, always willing to help find the right book, give advice, or to just be a kind sounding board,” Etzel said. Mrs. Clark is well-loved and respected by the PES family and they are excited that she has been selected as Teacher of the Month. Pictured here are (front, from left) Jack Watkins, Alison Watkins, Lynn Clark and Don Clark. Back: School Board members Tim Hurst, Beckie Cox, Dr. Paige Cash, Mike Barbour and Bill Benson.

Written by: Editor on March 15, 2019.

Comments

comments